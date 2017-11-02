FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Southwest Gas' unit entered into definitive documentation to establish new commercial paper program​ - SEC filing
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 2, 2017 / 9:55 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Southwest Gas' unit entered into definitive documentation to establish new commercial paper program​ - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

* Southwest Gas says ‍on Oct 30, co’s unit entered into definitive documentation to establish new commercial paper program​ - SEC filing

* Southwest Gas - ‍under program, Southwest may issue notes from time to time in an aggregate amount not to exceed $50 million outstanding at any time​

* Southwest Gas Holdings Inc - ‍net proceeds of issuance of notes are expected to be used for purchase of natural gas​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yqeALq) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.