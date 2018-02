BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Announces Plans To Reposition Portfolio To Increase Shareholder Value

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REPOSITION PORTFOLIO TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

* ‍ACTIVELY PURSUE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR FAYETTEVILLE SHALE E&P AND RELATED MIDSTREAM GATHERING ASSETS;​

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY-‍UTILIZE FUNDS FROM FOREGOING TO REDUCE DEBT, SUPPLEMENT APPALACHIA DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL, POTENTIALLY RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍IDENTIFY AND IMPLEMENT STRUCTURAL, PROCESS AND ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES TO FURTHER REDUCE COSTS​

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY - ‍ANNOUNCEMENT TO REPOSITION PORTFOLIO FOLLOWS COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW BY BOARD