Feb 26 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - JULIAN BOTT NAMED CFO

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY - ‍JENNIFER STEWART, WHO SERVED AS CFO ON INTERIM BASIS, WILL BECOME SENIOR VP, GOVERNMENT AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS​

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY - BOTT JOINS CO FROM SANDRIDGE ENERGY