BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Qtrly ‍Shr $0.53​

March 1 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO QTRLY ‍SHR $0.53​

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $809 MILLION VERSUS $684 MILLION

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY- FOCUS IN 2018 WILL BE ON EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR FAYETTEVILLE SHALE ASSETS, ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT IN APPALACHIA

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY- FOCUS IN 2018 WILL ALSO BE ON REDUCING STRUCTURAL COSTS