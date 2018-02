BRIEF-Southwestern Energy Sees 2018 Capital Investments Of $1.15 To $1.25 Billion

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Southwestern Energy Co:

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 HIGHLIGHTS AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - SEES 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENTS OF $1.15 TO $1.25 BILLION, FUNDED ENTIRELY BY NET CASH FLOW

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - SEES 2018 AVERAGE NET PRODUCTION OF 930 TO 965 BCFE, A 6% INCREASE (USING MIDPOINTS) OVER 2017 PRODUCTION OF 897 BCFE

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - ‍2018 PROGRAM INCLUDES DRILLING 100 TO 120 WELLS, COMPLETING 105 TO 125 WELLS AND PLACING 125 TO 145 WELLS TO SALES​

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - ‍2018 CAPITAL BUDGET “WILL FOCUS ON APPALACHIAN BASIN, WHERE COMPANY PLANS TO BEGIN YEAR OPERATING FOUR RIGS”​

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - ‍Q1 NET PRODUCTION RATES ARE ESTIMATED TO AVERAGE 2.48 BCFE PER DAY TO 2.54 BCFE PER DAY​

* SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO - ‍DECLINE IN Q1 PRODUCTION VERSUS Q4 OF 2017 DUE TO A REDUCTION IN ACTIVITY IN LATE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: