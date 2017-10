Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sovereign Food Investments Ltd:

* AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK WAS SUCCESSFULLY CONTAINED TO AFFECTED HOUSE, HAVE BEEN NO FURTHER INCIDENTS OF AI AT SOVEREIGN‘S OPERATIONS​

* ‍IN ORDER TO PREVENT SPREAD OF AI BEYOND AFFECTED HOUSE, C.3 800 BIRDS IN A SECOND LAYER HOUSE NEIGHBOURING AFFECTED HOUSE WERE CULLED​

* ‍CUMULATIVE LOSS OF PRODUCTION TO DATE REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF SOVEREIGN‘S TOTAL PRODUCTION PIPELINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: