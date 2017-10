Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sovereign Food Investments Ltd:

* REVIEW APPLICATION ON CONDITIONAL MERGER APPROVAL OF SOVEREIGN AND COUNTRY BIRD HOLDINGS DEAL WAS SUCCESSFUL

* COMPETITION TRIBUNAL OF SOUTH AFRICA HAS SET ASIDE MERGER APPROVAL

* MATTER HAS BEEN REFERRED BACK TO COMPETITION COMMISSION FOR RECONSIDERATION