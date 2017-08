July 5 (Reuters) - Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc :

* FY profit before income tax of 45 million naira versus 430.5 million naira year ago

* FY net premium income of 3.92 billion naira versus 3.93 billion naira year ago

* Says no dividend is proposed in respect of the current year (2015: nil) Source: bit.ly/2sMX5gy