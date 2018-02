Feb 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS NEBRASKA ‘AAA’ ISSUER CREDIT RATING, ‘AA+’ APPROPRIATION DEBT RATING AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW THAT DESPITE RECENT DECLINES IN FARM INCOME, NEBRASKA WILL CONTINUE TO EXHIBIT OVERALL ECONOMIC GROWTH, STABILITY Source text (bit.ly/2orO9he)