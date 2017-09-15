FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Russian Federation at 'BB+/B' and 'BBB-/A-3'
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in a month

BRIEF-S&P affirms ratings on Russian Federation at 'BB+/B' and 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Russian Federation ‘BB+/B’ and ‘BBB-/A-3’ ratings affirmed; outlooks positive

* S&P says ongoing recovery and post-election reform momentum could lift Russia’s currently “low potential growth, despite sanctions and low oil prices” ‍​

* S&P says Russia’s banking sector is fragile, demonstrated by the recent failure of one of the largest private banks

* S&P says Russia’s positive outlook indicates S&P may raise ratings if recovery in economic trend growth continues

* S&P, on Russia’s banking sector, says fiscal and macroeconomic risks seem to be contained and S&P sees early signs of lending growth recovery

* S&P says Russia’s positive outlook indicates S&P may also raise ratings if preserved financial stability translates into stronger bank lending activities‍​

* S&P says Russia’s ratings supported by Russia’s strong external, fiscal balance sheets, but remain constrained by assessment of Russia’s economy

* S&P, on Russia, says real GDP to likely increase by 1.8 pct in 2017, by average of 1.7 pct in 2017-2020, supported by rebound of oil prices, among other factors

* S&P says could revise Russia’s outlook to stable or take negative rating action if geopolitical events result in foreign government introducing significantly tighter sanctions

* S&P says could take negative action on Russia’s rating if efforts to maintain financial stability incur higher fiscal costs

* S&P says could also take negative action on Russia’s rating if efforts to maintain financial stability impair monetary policy credibility, effectiveness

* S&P says expects Russia’s economic recovery to continue through 2020 after a two-year recession

* S&P says new U.S. sanctions bill is unlikely to undermine Russia’s ongoing economic recovery in the short term

* S&P says ongoing structural issues, such as weak business environment, geopolitical tensions, sanctions drag on Russia's long-term economic growth prospects Source text (bit.ly/2fb4khp)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.