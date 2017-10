Oct 13 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings :

* S&P says Republic of Cameroon ‘B/B’ ratings affirmed; Outlook stable

* ‍S&P says expect The Republic of Cameroon’s implementation of large investment projects will support its economic growth in the coming years​

* ‍S&P says assume IMF programs that were recently concluded with Cameroon, other CEMAC countries to ease external, fiscal tensions in the monetary union Source text : (bit.ly/2zlJTUe)