FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P Global reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.61
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 11:47 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-S&P Global reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global Inc

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

* Q3 earnings per share $1.61

* Q3 revenue $1.513 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.45 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global Inc - ‍company is increasing its 2017 EPS guidance​

* S&P Global Inc - FY ‍adjusted diluted EPS has been increased to a range of $6.55 to $6.70​

* S&P Global Inc - ‍for 2017, on a GAAP basis, diluted EPS was expected to be a range of $5.83 to $5.98 and is increased to a range of $6.19 to $6.34​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* S&P Global-environment for co’s businesses is “healthy” with improving global GDP, higher commodity prices, strong equity markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.