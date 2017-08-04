FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P lowers Democratic Republic of Congo's sovereign credit rating to ccc+ from b-
#Markets News
August 4, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-S&P lowers Democratic Republic of Congo's sovereign credit rating to ccc+ from b-

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) -

* S&P lowers Democratic Republic of Congo’s sovereign credit rating to ccc+ from b-; raises outlook to stable from negative

* S&P says democratic republic of congo downgraded to ‘ccc+’ on rising political and economic risks; outlook stable‍​

* S&P says don’t expect Democratic Republic of Congo to benefit from IMF and other donor support without political crisis being resolved

* S&P - outlook on Democratic Republic of Congo reflects no commercial debt maturing in next year, stabilizing copper, high cobalt prices should support exports

* S&P says expectation that Democratic Republic of Congo’s general government debt will remain limited and mainly concessional continues to be rating support

* S&P says Democratic Republic of Congo’s political and social risks are increasing‍​ Source text for Eikon:

