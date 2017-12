Dec 5 (Reuters) - S&P:

* SAYS PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA DEBT RATING ON SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2017 LOWERED TO ‘D’ ON MISSED INTEREST PAYMENT

* SAYS LOWERED ISSUE-LEVEL RATINGS ON PDVSA'S SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2017 TO 'D' FROM 'CC' Source text - (bit.ly/2jVfncX)