FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P lowers People's Republic of China ratings to 'A+/A-1'
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 21, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers People's Republic of China ratings to 'A+/A-1'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Says People’s Republic of China ratings lowered to ‘A+/A-1’; outlook stable

* Says China’s prolonged period of strong credit growth has increased its economic and financial risks

* Says stable outlook reflects view that China will maintain robust economic performance and improved fiscal performance in the next 3 to 4 years

* Says have also revised transfer and convertibility risk assessment on China to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’

* Says foresee that China’s credit growth in the next two to three years will remain at levels that will increase financial risks gradually

* Says expect China’s per capita real GDP growth to stay above 4% annually, even as public investment growth slows further

* Says recent intensification of Chinese government efforts to rein in corporate leverage could stabilize trend of financial risk in medium term

* Says lowered the long-term sovereign credit ratings on China to 'A+' from 'AA-' and the short-term rating to 'A-1' from 'A-1+' Source text (bit.ly/2xxaoI7)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.