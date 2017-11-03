BRIEF-S&P lowers Venezuela's foreign currency credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC-'

Nov 3 (Reuters) - S&P on Venezuela:

* says Venezuela foreign currency rating lowered to ‘CC’; all ratings on creditwatch negative after restructure announcement‍​

* S&P says lowered its long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC-’

* S&P says creditwatch negative placement reflects opinion that there is one-in-two chance that Venezuela defaults within next three months

* S&P on Venezuela- ‍​long-term local currency sovereign credit rating remains unchanged at 'CCC-' Source bit.ly/2AimhQT