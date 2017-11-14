FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P lowers Venezuela's long-and short-term foreign currency ratings to 'SD/D' from 'CC/C‍​
#Markets News
November 14, 2017 / 1:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers Venezuela's long-and short-term foreign currency ratings to 'SD/D' from 'CC/C‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - S&P on Venezuela:

* says Venezuela long-term foreign currency rating lowered to 'SD'

* S&P says lowered its long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the bolivarian republic of Venezuela to 'SD/D' from 'CC/C‍​

* S&P says local currency sovereign credit ratings on Venezuela remain on creditwatch with negative implications

* S&P says creditwatch negative reflects opinion that there is a one-in-two chance that Venezuela could default again within the next three months

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
