BRIEF-SP Plus Corp announces third quarter results
November 1, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-SP Plus Corp announces third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - SP Plus Corp

* SP Plus Corporation announces third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SP Plus Corp - ‍reaffirms its full-year outlook on all previously provided measures, except that reported EPS and EBITDA​

* SP Plus Corp - FY reported EPS, EBITDA (on an unadjusted basis) will be favorably impacted by $8.5 million pre-tax earnings ($0.22 per share, after tax) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

