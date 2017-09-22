FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P​ raises outlook on Croatia to positive from stable
#Markets News
September 22, 2017 / 8:26 PM / in a month

BRIEF-S&P​ raises outlook on Croatia to positive from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P maintains Croatia’s sovereign credit rating at BB; raises outlook to positive from stable

* Says Republic of Croatia outlook revised to positive on stronger growth and public finances; ‘BB/B’ ratings affirmed‍​

* Says ratings on Croatia are supported by the country’s declining general government deficit and its falling external indebtedness

* Says positive outlook reflects expectation that Croatia's economic expansion will continue, helping further consolidation of public finances Source text - (bit.ly/2ywfvpK)

