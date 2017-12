Dec 15 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P RAISES SERBIA’S SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING TO BB FROM BB-; LOWERS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

* SAYS SERBIA LONG-TERM RATING RAISED TO ‘BB’ ON FISCAL OVERPERFORMANCE; OUTLOOK STABLE; ‘B’ SHORT-TERM RATING AFFIRMED

* SAYS RATING UPGRADE REFLECTS SERBIA'S STRONGER FISCAL METRICS, AMID STEADY ECONOMIC RECOVERY, CONTAINED CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICITS Source text - (bit.ly/2zeZgjq)