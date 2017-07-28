BRIEF-S&P rates the principality of Liechtenstein at 'AAA/A-1+'

July 28 (Reuters) - S&P on Liechtenstein:

* S&P says ‍​ratings on the Principality of Liechtenstein affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P says Liechtenstein's very wealthy economy will likely see healthy growth rates supported by the government's proactive policy-making

* S&P says expect to see fiscal surpluses and the liechtenstein government remaining in a strong net asset position over the coming years

* S&P-outlook reflects view policymakers will readily adapt Liechtenstein's institutional,legal framework to changing international environment ​ Source text:(bit.ly/2tQsNyF)