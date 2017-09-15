FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&P revises outlook on Cyprus to Positive; 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-S&P revises outlook on Cyprus to Positive; 'BB+/B' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P maintains Cyprus’s sovereign credit rating at BB+; raises outlook to positive from stable

* S&P says expect Cyprus’ budgetary position to remain in surplus over the forecast horizon, without factoring in any further discretionary measures‍​

* S&P says project Cyprus’ GDP growth will average 3% in 2017-2020, as investments, employment recover, services exports continue to perform well

* S&P says expect Cyprus’ budgetary position to remain in surplus over the forecast horizon, without factoring in any further discretionary measures

* S&P says also expect that the strength of Cyprus' underlying recovery will allow private balance sheets to deleverage further Source text: bit.ly/2vYTbDP

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.