FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-S&P says Aruba's outlook revised to Stable, 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 14, 2017 / 5:59 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-S&P says Aruba's outlook revised to Stable, 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Aruba sovereign credit outlook down to stable from positive; Current rating is BBB+

* S&P - Aruba outlook revised to stable from positive on slower-than-expected economic growth; 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed‍​‍​

* S&P, on Aruba, says outlook reflects expectations of continuity in economic policies after elections later this year, including ongoing fiscal consolidation

* S&P - Outlook revision reflects opinion that growth may recover later than originally expected, largely due to delays in reopening of Aruba's oil refinery‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2t2Fz9o)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.