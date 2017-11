Nov 20 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Canada ‘AAA’ ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* ‍S&P says​ Canada rating benefits from view of sovereign’s strong institutional effectiveness, high-quality human capital, substantial fiscal & monetary buffers

* S&P says rising U.S. Protectionism key risk to Canada’s GDP outlook, but its resilience enable adjustment to realistic scenarios of nafta renegotiation‍​ (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)