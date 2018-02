BRIEF-S&P Says Chicago 'BBB+' GO Debt Rating Affirmed On Near-Term Budget Stability, High Fixed Costs, Large Liabilities

Feb 9 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS CHICAGO ‘BBB+’ GO DEBT RATING AFFIRMED ON NEAR-TERM BUDGET STABILITY, HIGH FIXED COSTS, LARGE LIABILITIES

* S&P SAYS RAISED RATING ON CHICAGO‘S SERIES 1997 GO LIMITED-TAX BUILDING ACQUISITION CERTIFICATES TO ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION CHICAGO WILL CONTINUE PROGRESS TOWARD STRUCTURAL BUDGET ALIGNMENT

* S&P SAYS OUTLOOK ON CHICAGO GO BONDS REFLECTS CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS' AND ILLINOIS' NEAR-TERM FINANCIAL STABILITY Source text (bit.ly/2H3GDRi)