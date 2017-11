Nov 29 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS CHICAGO BOARD OF EDUCATION 2017G BONDS ASSIGNED ‘B’ RATING; OTHER GO DEBT RATINGS AFFIRMED

* S&P SAYS RATING IS BASED ON VIEW OF CHICAGO BOARD OF EDUCATION'S EXTREMELY WEAK CASH POSITION, WHICH IS PROJECTED TO BE NEGATIVE THROUGHOUT FISCAL 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2BmMYUt]