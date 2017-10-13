FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut outlook to Negative from Stable
#Markets News
October 13, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut outlook to Negative from Stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Connecticut outlook to negative from stable on increasing constraints to structural balance‍​

* S&P says has revised outlook to negative from stable on the state of Connecticut’s approximately $19 billion general obligation debt outstanding‍​

* ‍S&P says has affirmed its ‘A+’ rating on Connecticut​’s go debt

* ‍S&P says concerned state aid cuts could diminish connecticut's long-term economic attractiveness if there is disruption to municipal services, property tax rates​ Source text: (bit.ly/2ymPY4y)

