Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* S&P says “Cook County, Illinois budget uncertainty not so sweet after soda tax repeal”

* S&P says anticipates Cook County, Ill. Management will spend next several weeks working to adjust budget after vote to repeal sweetened beverage tax ‍​

* S&P says views the vote to repeal beverage tax as adding uncertainty to Cook County’s budget

* S&P says expects that cook county will begin to address new budget imbalance through board action regarding cuts and/or potentially additional revs ‍​ Source : (bit.ly/2yhMksL )