BRIEF-S&P says Ethiopia's 'B/B' sovereign ratings affirmed

Oct 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Ethiopia ‘B/B’ sovereign ratings affirmed; outlook stable‍​

* S&P says stable outlook reflects expectation that economic growth will remain robust in Ethiopia supported by large-scale public investments, among others

* S&P says expect current account deficits, related public-sector debt will not increase materially beyond expectations over next 12 months

* S&P says "ratings on Ethiopia are supported by the country's moderate debt position and stronger growth prospects than peers‍​" Source text: bit.ly/2hTjbL2