Nov 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Government of Georgia ‘BB-/B’ ratings affirmed; Outlook stable‍​

* S&P says Georgia’s International Monetary Fund Program should mitigate the elevated balance of payments risks and act as a fiscal policy anchor

* S&P says expect Georgia's per capita income levels will remain "modest" throughout four-year forecast horizon Source text (bit.ly/2h02wFw)