BRIEF-S&P says Hartford, CT go debt rating lowered four notches to 'CC' on likely default

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor Global Ratings:

* S&P says Hartford, CT go debt rating lowered four notches to ‘CC’ on likely default

* S&P says ratings on Hartford remain on creditwatch with negative implications

* S&P says downgrade to ‘CC’ on Hartford reflects opinion that a default, a distressed exchange, or redemption appears to be a virtual certainty

* S&P says Hartford’s budgetary performance been weak for several years, management environment remains constrained due to structurally imbalanced budget

* S&P says "risk of a bankruptcy filing remains" as Hartford's officials have publicly indicated they are actively considering bankruptcy‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2wj5JWC]