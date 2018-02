BRIEF-S&P Says Hungary 'Bbb-/A-3' Ratings Affirmed Outlook Positive

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC:

* S&P SAYS HUNGARY ‘BBB-/A-3’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK POSITIVE

* ‍S&P ON HUNGARY SAYS ITS CURRENT ACCOUNT HAS STARTED TO ERODE, BUT EXTERNAL PROFILE REMAINS STRONG

* ‍S&P ON HUNGARY SAYS WHILE BANK LENDING REMAINS SLOW, WE SEE STRUCTURAL IMPROVEMENTS IN THE BANKING SYSTEM​

* S&P SAYS POSITIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS POSSIBILITY THAT HUNGARY'S STRENGTHENING ECONOMIC METRICS MIGHT SUPPORT ONGOING IMPROVEMENTS IN BANKING SECTOR Source text: (bit.ly/2EwwzPk)