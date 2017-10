Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Jamaica ‘B/B’ ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* S&P on Jamaica - Stable outlook continues to balance expectations for broad-based consensus on need for tight fiscal policy

* S&P on Jamaica - Believe Jamaican government reforms will continue to produce macroeconomic stability dividends

* S&P on Jamaica - Stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will continue to meet strict fiscal targets

