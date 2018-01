Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* S&P - KAZAKHSTAN RATINGS AFFIRMED AT ‘BBB-/A-3’ AND ‘KZAA’; OUTLOOK STABLE‍​

* S&P - UNDER OUR CRITERIA KAZAKHSTAN MAINTAINS A NET GOVERNMENT ASSET AND EXTERNAL ASSET POSITION‍​

* S&P-STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW THAT IN NEXT 2 YRS THERE TO BE NO FURTHER SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM DISPUTE BETWEEN KAZAKHSTAN, EXTERNAL INVESTORS ‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2BdPNXn