BRIEF-S&P says Kingdom of Spain 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed outlook positive‍​
#Markets News
September 29, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-S&P says Kingdom of Spain 'BBB+/A-2' ratings affirmed outlook positive‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - S&P on Kingdom of Spain

* S&P says Kingdom of Spain ‘BBB+/A-2’ ratings affirmed; outlook positive‍​

* Anticipate Catalonia will remain part of Spain; expect tensions between central government and regional government of Catalonia to persist‍​

* S&P says Spain ratings balance economy’s robust recovery, with “solid current account surplus and credible monetary policy” conducted by ECB

* Protracted tensions in Catalonia could negatively impact Spain’s economic growth outlook in comparison with current forecast

* Positive outlook signifies we could raise ratings on Spain within next 18 months if the country's strong economic performance continued Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2xEOPG5) Further company coverage: [S&P on Kingdom of Spain]

