Jan 26 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS LIECHTENSTEIN ‘AAA/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS BELIEVE GOVERNMENT‘S PROACTIVE POLICY-MAKING WILL AVOID DAMAGE TO LIECHTENSTEIN‘S REPUTATION

* S&P ON LIECHTENSTEIN SAYS BELIEVE THAT THE PRINCIPALITY IS WELL PREPARED TO ADAPT TO POTENTIAL UPCOMING CHALLENGES TO ITS TAX AND BUSINESS MODEL