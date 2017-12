BRIEF-S&P says Mexico 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed ‍​

Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* S&P - MEXICO ‘BBB+/A-2’ FOREIGN CURRENCY RATINGS AFFIRMED; LOCAL CURRENCY RATINGS LOWERED TO ‘A-/A-2’ ON CHANGE IN METHODOLOGY ‍​

* S&P ON MEXICO - STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION OF CONTINUITY IN ECONOMIC POLICIES IN COMING TWO YEARS

* S&P-ACTION ON LOCAL CURRENCY RATINGS ON REVISIONS TO ITS RATING METHODOLOGY, NOT DUE TO DETERIORATION OF ITS VIEW OF MEXICO‘S SOVEREIGN CREDITWORTHINESS‍​

* S&P ON MEXICO - STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION OF FISCAL POLICY THAT CONTAINS GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEBT BURDEN‍​ Source : bit.ly/2Buzgjp