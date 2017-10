Oct 13 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P says New York City Transitional Finance Authority’s 2018b-1 and 2018b-2 bonds rated ‘AAA’; other ratings affirmed‍​

* S&P says assigned stable outlook to the New York City Transitional Finance Authority's fiscal 2018b-1 and 2018b-2 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/2yfJiWJ)