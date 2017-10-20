FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Norway 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed, outlook remains stable‍​
#Markets News
October 20, 2017 / 8:41 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-S&P says Norway 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed, outlook remains stable‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Norway ‘aaa/a-1+’ ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable‍​

* Norway’s ratings reflect view of Norway’s “stable & predictable policymaking environment‍​”

* There are positive signals from Norwegian economy, with bottoming out of petroleum sector cutbacks, reversal of negative unemployment trend‍​

* Norway's ratings reflect view of Norway's very large external and fiscal net asset positions from accumulated petroleum revenues Source text: (bit.ly/2xclTl4) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

