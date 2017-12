Dec 6 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P SAYS OREGON 2017 U, V BONDS ASSIGNED ‘AA+’ RATINGS

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS OREGON‘S FINANCES ARE POISED TO REMAIN “STRONG” IN NEXT 2 YEARS & GOOD RESERVES MITIGATE POTENTIAL REVENUE CYCLICALITY

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMED ITS AA+ RATING ON OREGON'S GO BONDS Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2iXg5Kx]