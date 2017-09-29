FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; 'A-/A-2' ratings affirmed
September 29, 2017

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor Global Ratings:

* S&P maintains Malta’s sovereign credit rating at A-; raises outlook to positive from stable

* S&P says outlook on Malta revised to positive on strong growth prospects; ‘A-/A-2’ ratings affirmed‍​

* S&P says outlook revision reflects our expectation that Malta’s economy will continue its strong cyclical expansion‍​

* S&P - Positive outlook reflects that we could raise ratings on Malta over next 24 months if economic growth remains in line with our expectations‍​

* S&P says Malta ratings supported by “strong” growth performance coupled with consistent current account surpluses & by narrowing government deficits

* S&P says revised its outlook on the long-term sovereign credit ratings on the republic of Malta to positive from stable‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xDJuP5]

