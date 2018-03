BRIEF-S&P Says Pension Assumption Delay Makes Near-Term NJ Budgets More Manageable, But Doesn't Address Long-Term Pension Issue

March 5 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P SAYS PENSION ASSUMPTION DELAY MAKES NEAR-TERM NEW JERSEY BUDGETS MORE MANAGEABLE, BUT DOESN’T ADDRESS LONG-TERM PENSION ISSUE

* S&P SAYS NEW JERSEY’S “POORLY FUNDED” PENSION SYSTEMS TO BE MORE INFLUENCED BY HOW CLOSELY ANNUAL STATE FUNDING APPROACHES FULL ACTUARIAL ADS

* S&P ON NEW JERSEY SAYS CONSIDER LOWER PENSION INVESTMENT RETURN ASSUMPTION TO BE MORE CONSERVATIVE, MORE LIKELY TO PRODUCE ADEQUATE PENSION FUNDING

* ‍S&P​ SAYS BELIEVES FUNDING THE FULL ACTUARIAL ANNUALLY DETERMINED CONTRIBUTION (ADC) IS OF MORE IMPORTANCE TO NEW JERSEY’S CREDIT QUALITY