BRIEF-S&P says positive actions taken on Italian banks on reduced economic risks, sovereign upgrade

Oct 31 (Reuters) - S&P-

* POSITIVE ACTIONS TAKEN ON ITALIAN BANKS ON REDUCED ECONOMIC RISKS AND SOVEREIGN UPGRADE

* RAISING LONG- AND SHORT-TERM RATINGS ON 11 ITALIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND A FOREIGN FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BRANCH IN ITALY

* BETTER ECONOMIC PROSPECTS MAY SUSTAIN PRIVATE SECTOR CREDITWORTHINESS, TO HELP ITALIAN DOMESTIC BANKS TO REDUCE STOCK OF NONPERFORMING EXPOSURES

* RAISED THE LONG-TERM AND SHORT-TERM ISSUER CREDIT RATINGS ON INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, FCA BANK Source text : bit.ly/2z6BqGV