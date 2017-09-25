FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says proposed U.S. Health care bill would hurt economy, states, health insurers‍​
September 25, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-S&P says proposed U.S. Health care bill would hurt economy, states, health insurers‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - S&P :

* S&P says proposed U.S. Health care bill would hurt the economy, states, and health insurers‍​

* S&P says if implemented, Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson bill will impact 580,000 jobs and $240 billion in lost economic activity by 2027‍​

* S&P says if implemented, GCHJ bill will increase uncertainty in short term with repeal of mandate and lack of clarity around cost-sharing reductions

* S&P says expects greater disparity among states in terms of rules for insurance markets and uninsured levels if GCHJ bill is implemented‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2fmRR6Y)

