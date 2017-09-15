FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍S&P says raising sovereign credit ratings on Portugal to 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable​​
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in a month

BRIEF-‍S&P says raising sovereign credit ratings on Portugal to 'BBB-/A-3'; outlook stable​​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P raises Portugal’s sovereign credit rating to BBB- from BB+; maintains outlook at stable

* S&P says ratings on Portugal raised to ‘BBB-/A-3’ on strong economic and budgetary performance; outlook stable

* ‍S&P says upgrade reflects improved forecast for Portugal’s GDP growth during 2017-2020, progress it made in reducing its budget deficit, among others

* S&P says believe that risks of marked deterioration in Portugal’s external financing conditions have receded‍​

* S&P says Portugal will continue its strong export performance in 2017-2020, absent external shocks

* ‍S&P says think the Portuguese banking sector will struggle to improve its profitability and efficiency​

* ‍S&P says raising sovereign credit ratings on Portugal to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B' Source text: (bit.ly/2whzs6s)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.