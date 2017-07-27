BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Fiji ratings affirmed at 'B+' outlook stable

July 27 (Reuters) -

* S&P- Republic of Fiji ratings affirmed at 'b+'; outlook stable

* S&P- expect Fiji's economic growth to pick up after temporary effect of cyclone winston

* S&P- affirming 'b+' long-term and 'b' short-term sovereign credit ratings on Fiji

* S&P- expect Fiji's credit quality to remain stable

* S&P- forecast real economic growth to rise to 3.8% in 2017 as the economy recovers from cyclone Winston

* S&P on Fiji- Forecast the government's fiscal position to weaken in 2018 after performing better than expected in 2016

* S&P on Fiji- 2017-2018 budget had large spending initiatives that will be partially offset by higher tax receipts, driving deficit to above 6% of GDP

* S&P on Fiji- Forecast fiscal deficits to average about 4% of gdp for the next three years Source text : bit.ly/2eQ0iux