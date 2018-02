Feb 16 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC:

* S&P SAYS RWANDA ‘B/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS EXPECT RWANDA'S MEDIUM-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS TO REMAIN RELATIVELY STRONG, WITH MODERATE GOVERNMENT DEBT LEVELS RELATIVE TO PEERS Source text: (bit.ly/2Ex2mDQ)