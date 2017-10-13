BRIEF-S&P says Spain-Catalonia dispute unlikely to move ratings unless tensions escalate further

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* S&P says Spain’s dispute with catalonia is unlikely to move ratings unless tensions escalate further

* S&P says expect tensions between Spain’s central government and regional government of catalonia to persist and contribute to political uncertainty‍​

* S&P says do not believe catalan independence will occur; believe sovereign Catalonia would not be recognized by meaningful no of other national govts

* S&P -outlook on BBB+ rating on kingdom of spain remains positive, reflecting expectation Spanish economy’s fundamentals will continue to strengthen