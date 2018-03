March 2 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS SWEDEN‘AAA/A-1+’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE‍​

* S&P SAYS SWEDEN'S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS EXPECTATION THAT, OVER NEXT 2 YRS, "KEY" FISCAL, EXTERNAL, ECONOMIC, MONETARY METRICS WILL REMAIN "STRONG" Source text: (bit.ly/2FhxwOV)