Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS TAJIKISTAN ‘B-/B’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE‍​

* S&P SAYS TAJIKISTAN 'S ECONOMIC BASE REMAINS NARROW, WITH A HIGH DEPENDENCY ON REMITTANCES FROM RUSSIA AND VERY LOW GDP PER CAPITA‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2EPRoFz)